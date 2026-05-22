Jessie J Announces She's Cancer-Free: 'Sobbed for Hours'

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Jessie J is celebrating her health after finding out she is cancer-free.

The singer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2025 and had a mastectomy afterward.

On Thursday, she shared on Instagram, “So I'm back for my yearly checkup. I'm actually sh*tting myself, I'm not gonna lie,” later adding, “Gotta go in for my MRI. Pretend I'm not claustrophobic.”

She asked for “positive vibes” and sang Bob Marley’s “Don't Worry About a Thing."

In the caption she shared, "‼️RESULTS ARE IN AND I AM CANCER FREE‼️😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭I sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year 🌱🔋.”

In June 2025, Jessie shared her diagnosis with fans.

The singer took to Instagram with a video, saying, “I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it.”

Jessie added, “It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much, similar and worse.”

She confirmed she would undergo surgery, telling fans, “It is a very dramatic way to get a boob job,” while confirming, “I’m getting to keep my nipples, that’s good. It is a weird topic…”

In the caption she teased, “Not getting massive tits. Or am I? No no… I must stop joking.”