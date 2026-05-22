Dorit Kemsley Denies Spending $1M on Luxury Items as Home Faced Foreclosure (Exclusive)

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"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley is promoting her new memoir "Unburdened.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Dorit, who touch on some of the challenging topics covered in the book, including her terrifying home invasion and the breakdown of her marriage to estranged husband PK.

Kemsley felt like it was a “good time” to tell her story. Referencing “Real Housewives” fans, she said, “The audience has been taking this journey with me for almost a decade and it felt like I owe it to them.”

Dorit called it a “cathartic experience” writing the book, explaining, “It forced me, you know, to go and reflect and really think about these moments and memories in my life that you don’t ordinarily spend that amount of time thinking about them.”

“It forced me to reflect, to think about things from a whole different perspective and it felt truly like I was unburdening myself,” Kemsley emphasized.

Dorit opened up on what it was like to relive her home invasion, saying, "It’s like a tidal wave… It was one of the last chapters I actually wrote because I almost felt like I needed to wait. I needed to have the strength and the capacity to do it.”

In the book, Kemsley also gets into how her marriage to PK fell apart. As for what might surprise people, she teased, "Maybe how him and I separated. I think that will be a big surprise, how the discussion came about."

They have two kids, Jagger, 2, and Phoenix, 10.

She admitted, "We've been separated almost two years. The majority of the time, he has refused to have any kind of relationship. It’s very difficult to coparent when you have that happening. It feels like I've spent the majority of the time trying to nurture a friendship, any kind of relationship, respectful and peaceful, but for whatever reason, he found that difficult. I think now, I'm starting to see some signs, occasionally, that he may want that, but I'm hesitant to say it because it seems like I get one foot in and then [I'm] shockingly blindsided by pulling out."

Amid their divorce, Dorit denies PK’s claims that she spent $1 million on designer items as their family home edged toward foreclosure.

She said, “Listen, this has been a court document, you now, that's been filed. Obviously, I'm gonna have a response to it, and when you're in litigation, you have to sort of follow the legal process. So, I think there'll be answers to everything. But when you hear one version or one narrative, there’s always another side.”

She acknowledged, "Do I love fashion? Yes. Do I spend a lot of money on clothes? Expensive clothes? Designer clothes? Yes. It is my choice. It's also my money. It’s my money that I earn, that I work for, not his money.”

She went on, “Once PK and I can finish and we have an agreement, then what I choose to spend my money and what he chooses to spend his money, you know, it’s our own choice. I think right now because we’re sort of intertwined, there’s some sort of feeling like you can have a say in what the other one is spending."

According to Dorit, she was blindsided that PK was no longer paying the mortgage.

"PK and I had an agreement when we separated, and you follow that agreement," she said. "And when there's no communication, you're expecting that things are status quo. So, you know, and with the children and even spending, I mean, you spend what you're planning. So I didn’t plan for the mortgage not being paid and it was never brought to my attention. I was never told, ‘Dorit, I’m not gonna pay the mortgage.' So I learned about the foreclosure not too far off from when the world learned about the foreclosure."

Calling it a “complicated” situation, Dorit stressed, “I do think that when you're in these situations, the sooner you can resolve it and you can figure out who’s paying what and what everybody’s responsibility is, then these discussions, these issues, they won’t happen hopefully.”

Dorit also said PK never came to her to talk about reining in spending. "Never," she insists. "We weren't even, we weren't communicating the majority of the time. He was doing his thing, traveling most of the time, spending, you know, quite a bit of money. But I do, I wish that he had, because that would have enabled us to sit down and have the conversation that I've been desperate to have."

As for how she hopes to move forward with PK, Dorit shared, "If I had it my way, we'll be able to have an amicable divorce and to come out with some type of peaceful, respectful friendship, relationship so we can effectively coparent. That would be my dream."