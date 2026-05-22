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“The Devil Wears Prada” star Anne Hathaway is weighing in on those rumors that she’s gone under the knife!

Hathaway has been the subject of rumors that she’s undergone a face-lift.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Anne said, "We’re at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate and sometimes it’s not.”

While she prefers to “never comment on anything” regarding her looks, "the conversation” was “distracting."

She explained, "My preference would be to… just live in the mystery and not draw attention to myself, but the speculation has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there.”

Months ago, Hathaway addressed the rumors in a subtle way by posting a video of her hairstylist Orlando Pita’s beauty hack.

In the Instagram video, Orlando braids hair on the sides of Anne's head. Since the braids are near her temple, it pulls at her a face a little, giving her an instant face-lift!

She noted, "And you look a little more awake.”

Referencing the video in her latest interview, Anne said, "I wanted to show that like, no, I didn’t make a huge medical decision. It’s just two braids.”

Hathaway is keeping it real, though, saying, "And by the way, the other thing about all this is, I might still get a face-lift someday.”

Anne is more comfortable with her own skin nowadays, but she would have struggled with the criticism during her younger years.