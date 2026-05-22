Alison Brie Says Jared Leto Covered Face in Blood Filming as Skeletor (Exclusive)

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Alison Brie talked to “Extra” about playing Evil-Lyn in the new “Masters of the Universe” movie.

Alison spoke about doing her research by watching all the previous iterations of Evil-Lyn, as well as studying other femme fatales.

“When I read the script, I went back and watched the ’80s movie. I went back and watched the original cartoons, watched superfan clips. Evil-Lyn’s relationship with Skeletor is so fun and complicated and weird and that was really exciting.”

She went on, “I consumed a little bit of every version of her and then I watched just every femme fatal I could think of. I was watching ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ ‘Basic Instinct’… even like ‘Josie and the Pussycats’ because Parker Posey’s a great fun villain in that, you know, and kind of just trying to make her my own.”

Alison said the movie is “updated, but it doesn’t take itself too seriously.” When it comes to Evil-Lyn, it examines “everything that Evil-Lyn feels about Skeletor. She wants his power. She adores his power. She’s a little bit scared of him, but she knows she’s smarter than him.”

She also recalled how “incredible” it felt the first time she put on the full costume, saying, “My very first costume fitting, I stood there looking in the mirror and I was like, ‘I’m in a superhero movie.’ You know, it was a very ‘pinch-me’ moment.”

When it came to having to do stunts and fight scenes in the look, she said, “We learned all the fight choreography, then we would try it on with the character boots in the heels, right? Then we’d add the cape and see how much the cape got in the way and everything was a new hurdle.”

Alison also shared some of the behind-the-scenes movie magic that went into shooting scenes with Jared Leto’s Skeletor.

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“Jared wore a full bodysuit. So, that blue muscled body was there every day with the cloak, with the boots, with the hands. And then he actually sort of covered his face in blood, so that we were just terrified, which was a cool aspect. It was like, you came to set like, 'Oh, my God!'... I think it wouldn't have felt as magical, it wouldn't have transported us as much just looking at Jared's face every day and he knew that, so it was a scary, blood-covered face.”