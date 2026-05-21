‘Sex and the City’ Alum Jason Lewis Remerges on Social Media After 3 Years Away

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“Sex and the City” hunk Jason Lewis is back on social media!

On Thursday, Lewis shared his first Instagram video in three years.

In the video, he told his followers while walking along the beach, “Three years ago, I went quiet. Not because I had nothing to say, but because I had something to do.”

Lewis didn’t elaborate on what has kept him away but noted that it was the “kind of creative work that doesn’t leave room for much else.”

He added, “I made my peace with that. It’s the kind of work that needs to find its people, though. I’m still in it. But I’m far enough along now that it felt like it was time to resurface and share what I’ve been doing.”

Jason has been off the radar since competing on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31 in 2022.

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Lewis was partnered with Peta Murgatroyd, but they were the first pair sent home.

Jason is most known for playing Smith Jerrod, a love interest for Samantha Jones, on “Sex and the City.”

While he reprised his role in the “Sex and the City” movies, he was not part of the sequel series “And Just Like That…”