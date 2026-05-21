‘Off Campus’: Mika Abdalla Reacts to J.Lo Love, Talks Allie & Dean's Season (Exclusive)

Liane Hentscher/Prime

“Extra” chats with Mika Abdalla, one of the stars of the breakout Prime Video hit “Off Season,” based on the popular Elle Kennedy book series.

Mika, who plays Allie Hayes, chatted about why she thinks the show has resonated with fans.

“Obviously it has very deep important themes and we talk about a lot of really important stuff, but it also has this kind of fun like reminiscent of an early 2000s, 2010s romcom vibe to it. It's fun, but it's also extremely real."

She reacted to Jennifer Lopez taking note of her wearing a lookalike of that iconic Grammys dress in an episode.

"JLo followed us all on Instagram last night. That's crazy,” she said, adding, "It's so hard to wrap my mind around... The JLo of it all is so, so crazy, so strange. I have like all my

family members, like my mom, my aunts, and cousins texting me being like, 'Hey, did you see this?' I'm like, 'Oh, yeah.’”

As for whether the focus of Season 2 will be on Allie and her love interest Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn), she played coy, saying, “I don’t know."

She would say this, "I am very excited about shooting Season 2. I think we're going to get to know a lot more about all of the characters.”

Abdalla added, "We're still going to follow along with Garrett and Hannah. You know, keep up with what's going on in their lives, but you know, they're happy now. They were in love and now it's kind of time to see what's going on in the rest of the hockey house. I'm excited to revisit these characters that we love so much and we spent so much time with last year and get back to set with my buds.”

Mika shared her take on comparisons between “Off Campus” and “Heated Rivalry,” saying, "It's such an honor to be compared to that show, you know?… I think there are a lot of similarities between the two. There's also obviously a lot of differences. ‘Off Campus' is set in college. We have a little more of like a poppy feel, but I think

1they both explore very similar themes of the violence of hockey and the hyper masculinity of it and how that kind of becomes intertwined with love and romance and vulnerability.”