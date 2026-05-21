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NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has died at the age of 41.

In a statement, NASCAR said, “On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch. Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.”

“Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series,” the statement continued.

“His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.”

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NASCAR ended the lengthy statement, saying, “During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”

Just hours ago, news broke that Kyle was hospitalized with a “severe illness.”

He family said without specifying his condition, “During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”

Richard Childress Racing added, “Kyle Busch’s health is our upmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them. Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery.”

Earlier this month, Busch asked for medical assistance after competing in a race at Watkins Glen International.

He radioed his team, “Can somebody try to find Bill Heisel? He’s the kindred doctor guy. Tell him I need him after the race, please.”

“I’m going to need a shot,” Busch told his team.

At the time, FOX Sports’ Mike Joy explained that Busch was battling a “sinus cold.”

During his career, Busch won 234 races, more than anyone else in NASCAR history.