Jeff Probst Accidentally Spoiled Part of the 'Survivor 50' Finale on Live TV

Robert Voets/CBS

Jeff Probst suffered a live TV gaffe on Wednesday night during the “Survivor 50” finale!

The host accidentally revealed the results of the final fire-making challenge too early, causing confusion at the live taping.

While standing onstage, Probst announced that Rizo Velovic had lost the pre-taped challenge, meaning he was eliminated from the competition. The problem was… the challenge hadn’t aired yet. Watch the moment here.

While Velovic stood onstage next to him, Probst told him, “You’ve become the final member of our jury.”

Jeff went on, “This is it. These are our people. Their games fell a little short, but this is the group that is going to…”

The 64-year-old then stopped and asked, “What just happened?”

The contestants at the live taping told him, “The fire hasn’t happened yet.”

Probst replied, “Huh?” as someone off camera told him to “keep going.”

Jeff confessed, “I’m not even sure what’s happened.”

Soon after, the show cut to commercial.

When the show came back, Jeff told the audience, “Alright, so, I love doing live television."

He went on, “In case you’re confused, this is what happened. We were going to show you fire-making, and then have the loser of fire-making, Rizo, come out and talk about if he had practiced fire-making maybe he would’ve won.

“Instead, we did a ‘Survivor’ twist, it’s the last twist of the season. We call it, ‘A peek into the future.’ So now, we’re going to watch Rizo lose in a fire to Jonathan.”

Fans watched as Velovic lost and Jonathan Young moved on to the final three.