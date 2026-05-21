Jason George Reacts to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Finale & Co-Stars’ ‘Bittersweet' Exits (Exclusive)

Disney/Heidi Gutman

Jason George is still trying to process everything that went down on “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 22.

It was a bittersweet goodbye on the dramatic finale, with two of Grey Sloan Memorial’s finest docs, Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd, exiting the show.

Jason, who plays Dr. Ben Warren, is sad to see them go.

“Extra” caught up with George, who shared, "They're phenomenal people, too, my favorite people in Hollywood, period. We hang out. Our kids know each other. You know, when my kid had COVID he went and stayed with Kim's kid in New York. Like, we're just this family. And them leaving is bittersweet because I want my people around all the time. But I also know that they're going to go do phenomenal things."

Jason has been back in the “Grey’s" family for two seasons after leaving to star on the spin-off "Station 19."

He told us, "The fun part for me now is that Ben finally is in the dark blue scrubs. Yeah. So he's leveled up. And I didn't realize it, but when I put on the dark blue scrubs, you know, second-to-last episode, I was like, 'I feel different.’”

Jason is also dedicated to helping real working people in Hollywood through his own work with the Motion Picture Television Fund and their annual MPTF NextGen Summer Party, which is coming up on May 31 at the Aster in L.A.

"It's a chance to take care of our own but have a good time doing it."

The event is raising money for retirement homes and relief programs for those working in Hollywood. This year's bash is hosted by a fellow TV doc, “The Pitt’s" Noah Wyle.