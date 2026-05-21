Emile Hirsch Reveals Why ’Speed Racer’ Is a Cult Classic (Exclusive)

Warner Bros.

Emile Hirsch’s iconic movie “Speed Racer” is now available in 4K!

“Extra” spoke with Hirsch, who reflected on the 2008 movie.

He said, “Two weeks ago, they re-released it in theaters on IMAX. To see it in IMAX in this restored state like supercharged. The Wachowskis are brilliant. One of the amazing things about the movie is that it doesn’t feel like it’s aged a day. If anything, it feels like it’s from the future, still… it’s like a movie you can rewatch or watch for the first time and you’re not like, ‘Oh I got to watch this old movie.’”

As for the filming of the movie, Hirsch knew he’d be “in for a treat” with Lana and Lilly Wachowski directing.

He shared, “I was such a huge mega ‘Matrix’ fan. I’d actually auditioned for ‘Matrix 2’ and 3 for one of the roles with the Wachowskis, so I was sort of on their radar when ’Speed Racer’ auditions came around.”

The movie is now a cult classic and Hirsch believes its because of the directing!

He explained, “The effects and the aesthetic, but even more so than that, it has this heart and this moral code that audiences really resonates with.”

With the release of the movie in 4K, it’s become available to the younger generation!

Hirsch said, “I’m just excited for the new generation of kids and adults to watch the film.”