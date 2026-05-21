Daryn Carp Reacts to Jeff Probst’s Flub on ‘Survivor 50’ Finale (Exclusive)

Instagram

It is what everyone is talking about today — Jeff Probst’s major boo-boo on last night’s episode of “Survivor.”

The host accidentally revealed the results of the final fire-making challenge too early, causing confusion at the live taping.

“Extra” spoke to Daryn Carp, who was there at the “Survivor 50” finale.

She said, “This was a culmination of everything that we’ve been sort of waiting for in 25 years. The biggest names were there, Adam Scott was there, Gayle King was there, Nikki Glaser was there, all these celebrity fans. The biggest takeaway from this night, and not only someone winning $2 million was the major production mess-up, and the spoiler alert that everyone in the audience, we didn’t even know what was happening.

“It was so shocking, so shocking. So, the best part was, is that I was on the carpet talking to all these, all the survivors beforehand, and I was like, 'Tell me something about Jeff Probst that we don’t know,' and everyone’s like, 'He doesn’t use an IFB, he never makes a mistake, no rehearsals, does everything on one take,'” Daryn went on.

“And then the biggest production mistake happened, and we got spoiled for who lost to fire. It was shocking. He handled it well, but shocking production mistake. Curious how many more live finales they’re gonna do because of it.”

According to Daryn, Jeff had no idea what had happened. She shared, “He didn’t know, he had no idea, so when he brought Rizzo out to say, you know, like, all right, this is your last member of the jury, everyone answers, like, we thought it was a bit, we didn’t actually understand, and I had been DMing with one of my producers, who’s in the East Coast, and they were like, they just aired that on the East Coast, this is live, because I thought maybe it was like some sort of bit. He had no idea. He had to be told what had happened and why the audience was so taken aback. So it took kind of a minute to understand what had really happened.”

Daryn was “shocked” by it. She explained, “Because they had never seen anything like this really go down. Everything after 50 seasons, you kind of think that you know production is going to be in order, but in truth, like that’s the fun of live TV.

“And there were so many firsts on ‘Survivor 50.’ Let this be another first. I mean, that’s what I thought was, we were kind of witnessing history as it was going down. It was sort of exciting to be in the moment, and I’m glad that everyone’s kind of in on it together. I hope no one got fired from it, but it was certainly a first, hopefully last of its kind.”