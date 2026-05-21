Britney Spears’ DUI Arrest: Police Report Reveals Drugs Found in Car

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More than two months after Britney Spears’ arrest, a police report is now revealing more details about the day she was pulled over.

In a police report obtained by Us Weekly, the officer who pulled Britney over saw her car illegally cross into another lane by “approximately” two feet several times before stopping her.

The officer wrote, "[The subject] continued to drive in the #2 lane and did not immediately react to my emergency lights. I activated the [police car’s] siren to get the driver’s attention.”

The officer noted that Britney wore a “worn” green striped dress and purple dress.

When she stepped out of her car, the officer could detect a "distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage” inside her black BMW sedan.

Spears allegedly admitted that she drank one champagne mimosa about seven hours before.

She allegedly told the police officer, "I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you. I’m an angel.”

Britney also told the officer that she had taken some prescription drugs earlier, such as Lamictal, Prozac and Adderall.

The police report stated, "[An officer] located a brown purse that contained a bottle of pills labeled ‘Adderall,’ which were not prescribed to Spears. [The officer] also observed an empty wine glass in the cup holder between the front driver seat and passenger seat.”

The officer noted that Spears had “red and watery” eyes and dilated pupils, but she later passed two chemical breath tests.

According to the report, Spears objected to exiting her car initially.

The officer wrote, "I instructed Spears to exit the [car], but she initially refused. Spears related she had been pranked and harassed in the past and did not want to exit.”

She allegedly eventually agreed to step out.

From his physical observation of the singer, the officer stated, "I detected the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and person. Her speech was rapid and slurred, her gait was unsteady, and she was fidgeting with her fingers.”

Based on their interaction, the officer noticed Spears’ “drastic mood swings,” going from "confrontational and agitated to flamboyant.”

Sobriety field tests were attempted but not completed.

The officer wrote, "Spears related the lights were hurting her head and did not want to continue the test. Spears was unable or unwilling to follow my finger throughout the test. Spears continued to move her head throughout the test after being instructed to keep her head still. Spears related that she was blind in her left eye, but was able to see my finger.”

Police then took Spears to CHP Moorpark Office for a Drug Recognition Evaluation before transporting her to Los Robles Medical Center in Thousand Oaks for a blood draw.

Before the blood draw, Spears allegedly told officers that she needed to use the bathroom.

The officer claimed, "In an attempt to delay the blood draw, Spears related she needed to use the restroom. While in the restroom. Spears became argumentative and belligerent. I placed Spears in handcuffs and placed her in the right front seat of the [police vehicle].”

A 911 call, obtained by Page Six, has also surfaced of an anonymous man reporting "an erratic driving person" who was "erratically slamming on the brakes.”

The caller also claimed, "It almost sideswiped a couple of vehicles. It’s driving at high speeds. I’m worried they’re going to crash with somebody.”

Another caller reported a “possible drunk driver,” telling the dispatcher, "It is a black BMW. They’re randomly breaking in and out of the lanes.”

The person added, "Almost sideswiped three or four vehicles. I am loosely trailing them.”

Earlier this month, Spears was formally charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI.

Britney pleaded guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs in exchange for 12 months' probation.

She also gets credit for her time in custody and will need to take a DUI class and pay some state fines and fees.

People magazine reported that Britney is also required to see a psychologist once a week and a psychiatrist twice a month. Authorities are also authorized to search her vehicle for drugs and alcohol.