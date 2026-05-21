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Alex Rodriguez and his fitness trainer girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro have called it quits after more than three years of dating.

Cordeiro told TMZ, "To clarify, Alex and I are currently taking some time apart but there continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families. We remain supportive of one another, and there is absolutely no animosity, drama, or negative story here.”

"I’m also navigating a serious health matter involving a family member at this time, so my focus is understandably there,” Jaclyn noted. "Alex and I continue to be very close, and out of respect for everyone involved especially our daughters and loved ones I’d kindly ask that any reporting reflects the compassion and privacy this situation deserves.”

Another source told the outlet that the couple have been broken up for around two months, but it’s amicable.

In the fall of 2022, Alex and Jaclyn were first romantically linked. They made it Instagram official that December with Alex posting a pic in front of a Christmas tree.

He wrote, “From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas.” The pic also featured his daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14.

Years ago, Rodriguez credited Cordeiro with helping him lose over 30 lbs.

Of his ex-wife Cynthia Scrutis, Alex told Us Weekly, “Look, she’s been incredible for me and for Cynthia. [Jac is] the only person that can come in to co-parents and make us both better. Cynthia has got in incredible shape following the JacFit program, [and] I’ve lost 32 lbs. following her program.”

Referencing Jac’s past occupation as a nurse, Alex called her “caring,” adding, “She’s used to taking care of people that are sick.”