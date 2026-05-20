Celebrity News May 20, 2026
Travis Kelce’s Tight Ends & Friends Concert Returns to Nashville in June
Travis Kelce and his Tight Ends & Friends crew are returning to Nashville for another unforgettable night of music.
Tight End University — founded by Travis, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen — and Sports Illustrated just announced Tight Ends & Friends Presented by Reese’s will take place June 23 at The Pinnacle. Doors open at 8 p.m. CT.
The concert event will be a highlight during this year’s Tight End University, which brings the tight end community together for an annual immersive three-day program.
No word yet on the music lineup, but last year included headliner Kane Brown and a surprise appearance by Travis’ fiancée Taylor Swift!
Fans 18 and up can purchase tickets at www.te-university.com.