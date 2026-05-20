Taylor Swift’s Reported Ironclad Prenup with Travis Kelce Protecting Her Billions

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We’re on countdown to the biggest celebrity wedding of the year, as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to tie the knot on July 3 in New York City.

Will there be a prenup, and how much is at stake?

Worth at least $2 billion, Taylor is the richest female musician in the world, while Travis is worth an estimated $70 million to $90 million.

It is almost certain that Taylor and Travis will have a prenup before their big day.

“Extra” spoke with TMZ’s Michael Babcock, who stressed that it’s all about location, location, location.

He said, “They both have a number of different properties, houses across the country worth millions and millions of dollars.”

Babcock emphasized, “Where you choose to have the prenup done is almost as important as what is actually in the prenuptial agreement.”

Page Six reported Taylor could be on the hook for Travis’ living expenses after the wedding.

“Extra” spoke with Blank Rome lawyer Ryan Casson, who explained, “In some cases, in a prenuptial agreement, the wealthier party will agree to cover most, if not all, the living expenses to allow the other party to preserve their estate.”

According to Casson, many high-profile individuals will have “strict confidentiality provisions” to protect their privacy if their marriage ends.

He went on, “I would imagine there will be some sort of confidentiality provision in this with respect to their finances.”