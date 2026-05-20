Reality Stars Huda Mustafa & Louis Russell Split

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“Love Island USA” alum Huda Mustafa and “Perfect Match” alum Louis Russell have broken up after nearly a year of dating.

In a statement, they told TMZ, “We want to share that after taking time to reflect on what’s best for us both, we have mutually decided to part ways for the time being.”

They added, “Huda is dedicating her time and energy to being the best mother, her music career and the exciting opportunities ahead, while Louis is focused on being the best father he can be and pursuing his future endeavors.”

Huda and Louis ended their lengthy statement, saying, “We remain friends and continue to have the utmost respect and love for one another. During this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this next chapter of our lives.”