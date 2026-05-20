Nicole Richie & Daughter Kate Make Rare Public Appearance Together

Backgrid

Nicole Richie, 44, and her daughter Kate, 18, stepped out together at the “Stop! That! Train!” premiere in L.A.

It was a rare public mother-daughter outing for the pair, who posed for photos on the red carpet.

Nicole chose a form-fitting, floor-length, blue-and-white polka dot gown and bandanna for the event, pairing the look with a white stole.

While Kate donned a short black leather dress with black boots and wore her long black hair straight and parted in the middle.

Nicole shares Kate and son Sparrow, 16, with husband Joel Madden.

Kate was named Harlow Kate at birth but prefers to go by her middle name.

The change took the public by surprise when Nicole wished “Kate” a happy birthday in January.

In March, her dad explained on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast that Kate actually changed her name years ago.

He shared, "She's been going by her middle name since she was in, like, first grade. She chose it."

Joel said her teacher was the one that alerted them during an open house at school.

"The teacher was like, 'Kate's doing great. She's so nice,'" Joel said. "We're like, 'Who's Kate?' And they're like, 'Your daughter, Kate. That's what she said her name was.’"

He went on, "We went home. We're like, 'You go by Kate at school?’ She goes, 'Yeah, I like it.' And we were like, 'Okay, great.’"

Kate also inspired her mom’s fashion lines. Richie named her jewelry brand House of Harlow and her clothing collection Winter Kate.

In October, Nicole chatted with “Extra” about sharing clothes with her daughter, who she says has an “effortless and cool” style.

“We’re pretty open with each other and we let each other borrow whatever we want,” she said. “My mom always let me take and borrow anything I wanted so that’s just the attitude we have.”

Nicole and Kate, however, have different styles.