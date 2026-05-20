‘Love Island USA’ Star Jalen Brown Marries GF Joiya

Instagram

Jalen Brown found love after the villa!

Brown, who starred in “Love Island USA” Season 7, just tied the knot with his girlfriend Joiya.

The couple announced they said “I do” in a series of Instagram posts this week.

In one post, they revealed the wedding took place on May 15, showing special moments from the couple’s big day.

Joiya wore a gorgeous white halter gown with her hair in an updo, while Jalen looked handsome in a suit and tie.

In one post, the couple makes their way into the courthouse to tie the knot.

Joiya wrote over the video, “Us on our way to our courthouse wedding saving us $50k.” She added in the caption, "It was perfect for us (and our future pockets😅😛).”

Showing off their wedding photos — including a romantic kiss — they posted a carousel with the caption, "One Accord🤍."

Jalen also shared a post of himself dancing. He wrote he was “married to my favorite person,” adding, "Living the life I once prayed for🙏🏾.”

His “Love Island USA” co-stars congratulated the couple.

Chelley Bissainthe commented, "This is beautiful! Congratulations! 🥳," and Taylor Williams wrote, "Yessir my boy!!!!!!! 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽”