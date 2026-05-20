Bravo

Kyle Cooke and his estranged wife Amanda Batula brought the drama to the premiere of the “Summer House” spin-off “In the City.”

The exes were ready to talk about their relationship and Batula’s new man West Wilson.

The conversation was filmed just a week after news broke that Amanda and West were dating.

Amanda and Kyle are talking about their relationship on In The City. pic.twitter.com/lU3MULrpwI @BravoTV

Kyle wanted to know if Amanda was having an “emotional affair” with West last year, leading up to Thanksgiving.

Batula told him “nothing was happening,” adding, “I was so committed to you throughout the whole thing, and all I wanted was for it to… work. For you to even question my, like, faithfulness in any capacity, just, like, really f**king hurts."

Amanda insisted, “That’s not the type of person that I am,” before pointing out, "I’ve been cheated on by you.”

While Kyle referenced a one-night stand a few years before they got married in 2021, Amanda claimed she had video proof of him making out with someone during their marriage.

Cooke simply said, “Okay,” to the accusation.

Batula went on to tell him again that she didn’t cheat, and Cooke told her she’s “not a bad person.” He did say he thinks her actions were “reckless."

Amanda has taken some heat over dating her former best friend Ciara Miller’s ex.

Kyle said he was concerned for her “mental health,” but Amanda told him she’s not his “responsibility.”

Cooke also got emotional telling Batula, “It just makes me so upset that someone else gets like the version that I fell in love with.”

Kyle and Amanda announced their split in January, while West and Ciara dated in 2023.