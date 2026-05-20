Blake Lively Returns to the Spotlight After Settling Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

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Weeks after settling her “It Ends with Us” lawsuit with Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively stepped out to celebrate Fendi’s new Baguette® 26424 Re-Edition.

On Tuesday evening, Lively was all smiles, despite her ongoing legal war with Baldoni.

Earlier in the day, Lively also made an appearance at the opening celebration of Brent Neale’s salon in the city.

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While they did settle her $300 million suit, Blake’s still going after Justin in a California court for allegedly trying to silence her sexual harassment claims and to recoup the cost of her remaining legal fees.

Lively suffered a legal setback, though.

According to court docs obtained by “Extra," the judge overseeing the case just denied her request to file more briefs and information.

The judge’s decision on the matter will be final.

“Extra” recently spoke with Blake’s lawyer Sigrid McCawley, who explained the damages.

Sigrid referenced California Civil Code Section 47.1, which protects those reporting sexual harassment or discrimination from retaliatory defamation suits.

She said, “You’ll remember that during this case, the Baldoni parties and the Wayfarer parties sued Blake in a $400 million lawsuit for defamation. They did that based on the fact that she had raised claims of sexual harassment in the workplace, and this law is intended to prevent that kind of false and misleading type of lawsuit that is used to silence people who raise issues of sexual harassment in the workplace.”

Baldoni’s lawsuit against Lively was dismissed by Judge Lewis Liman months ago.

According to McCawley, the law provides “an incredible amount of strength” in Lively’s case, saying, “It provides for three times the damages of what would be awarded by a court if you’re found to have violated this provision.”

She went on, “It also provides the court the ability to award punitive damages, meaning a punishment on top of the treble damages.”

McCawley brought up the settlement, in which Baldoni and Wayfarer waived their right to appeal.

She commented, “This will be the final judgment… He will make the final ruling, and that will be it… There will be no, you know, appeal or sort of lengthy process thereafter.”