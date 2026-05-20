Amanda Frances on Bozoma Beef, Dorit Drama & If She’ll Return to ‘RHOBH’ (Exclusive)

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After the explosive Season 15 reunion, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Amanda Frances is speaking out!

“Extra” talked to Amanda about where she stands with both Bozoma Saint John and Dorit Kemsley.

The season was drama-filled, but the three-part reunion was next level!

Amanda revealed, “By the reunion, I realized, ‘Hey, okay, people are going to throw stuff at you. You can throw stuff back at them and still be true to yourself. You don’t have to argue or fight or be mean or yell or scream or cry… In my head, I called it playing ping-pong, like bounce the energy back.”

But can Amanda and Boz come back from their drama?

She answered, “I honestly really believe that it should be fairly easy for her and I to get along. We had off-camera moments where we got along very well. We had on-camera moments where I thought we understood each other very well… but I don’t think there’s any inherent reason to have beef. I personally don’t.”

Amanda is still stinging from the comment Dorit made about her deceased son during a drama filled dinner party.

She said, “The idea that I weaponized my son on the anniversary or weaponized his death or whatever to get out of the hot seat — there was no hot seat. I hadn’t talked bad about Dorit… That’s the only one that is like, ‘Really? You can really believe that about a mom?’”

So after everything, if Amanda gets the call to do another season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," would she come back?

She commented, “They haven’t formally asked me back yet, right? I think there’s a good chance they’re going to, but then I have to decide. ‘Do I want to do that again?’

“You’ve got to understand, it’s like three months of filming, but then it’s like six months of interviews and then the show starts coming out and it’s media… That means it did take one year of my life,” Amanda explained.

“It was a lot of the year and I was still obviously running my business, doing my thing, but during the filming chunk of the year, it actually takes a lot of psychological space doing the show.”

Amanda would also have to have a conversation with husband Eddie, who she married during Season 15 in a quick and quiet courthouse wedding.

She dished, “We are having a great time. Despite the fact that it was filmed and all of that, it was beautiful because it was he and I and the kids. At the end of the day, I had the moment of saying, ‘I do’ and the ‘For richer or poorer’ and him rolling his eyes at me."

And now they’re going to redo their “I do’s”... with a big wedding bash this fall.

After all the feuding this season, will any of Amanda’s “Housewives” castmates be there for the big day?