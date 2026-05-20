Aaron Rodgers Confirms When He’s Retiring from the NFL

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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is closing the chapter on his NFL career!

On Wednesday, Rodgers confirmed that this upcoming season will be his last one.

When asked if this is his last year in the NFL, Rodgers confirmed to reporters, “Yes, this is it.”

Rodgers’ retirement announcement comes days after he signed a one-year deal with the Steelers for up to $25 million.

For his final season, Aaron will be reunited with his Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Nearly a year ago, Rodgers was already thinking about retirement.

During an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said, "I'm pretty sure this is it. That’s why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything, so this was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had.”

At the time, Rodgers pointed out, "I played 20 fricking years. It's been a long run. I've enjoyed it, and no better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL.”

Despite his comments, Aaron chose not to hang it up just yet, thanks to his former coach.