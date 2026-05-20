'90 Day Fiancé' Star Nikki Exotika Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

Instagram

“90 Day Fiancé” alum Nikki Exotika has been hospitalized.

Exotika underwent emergency heart surgery due to blocked arteries.

While she was originally scheduled for triple-bypass surgery, Exotika had a quadruple bypass since more arteries needed to be treated.

Her mom Myrna took to Instagram to share that the “serious operation" was “seven hours” with “25 people working on her."

She said, “[Nikki] was in there so long… We were extremely worried and I’m very sorry I didn’t get in touch with many of her friends. I didn’t know what to do or say… not knowing how she was going to come out of this.”

Myrna revealed that a GoFundMe has been set up for Nikki, who "needs help.”

On the GoFundMe page, Myrna shared, "For quite some time, Nicole had been experiencing chest pain, heartburn, shortness of breath, and difficulty while walking and exercising.”

"While preparing for her upcoming summer tour, she continued complaining of chest pain, extreme fatigue, and becoming winded during rehearsals and performances. She thought perhaps she was just getting older and not able to keep up the way she once did,” Myrna went on. "During one of her performances, Nicole nearly collapsed on stage.”

According to Myrna, Nikki “suffered a mild heart attack” a few days ago and was "rushed to the emergency room, where bloodwork revealed highly elevated troponin levels.”

Myrna revealed, "Doctors performed an angiogram and discovered that her arteries were severely calcified and blocked. Unfortunately, they were unable to perform an angioplasty or place stents because the blockages were too extensive."