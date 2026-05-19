'Summer House' Drama: Andrea & Lexi on Kyle Cooke's Support of Amanda Batula (Exclusive)

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Andrea Denver and Lexi Sundin chatted with “Extra” about what’s in store on their new series “In the City,” as well as all the recent “Summer House” drama that exploded when Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s secret romance was revealed.

Andrea said, “We got caught off guard,” and Lexi added, "I think our reaction was like everybody else in the world, you know? Didn't see it coming at all.”

Sundin also mentioned West’s ex, Ciara Miller, and Batula’s ex, Kyle Cooke, saying, “We do care strongly about both Ciara and Amanda and Kyle as well, so it's just something that it's hard to see and you know it's played out in an interesting way so far.”

Andrea added, “It's been tough honestly, because also we spend the whole fall cheering for Kyle and Amanda. I was there at their wedding. I've been always a big fan of the both of them."

He said, "I reached out to everyone but I only heard back from Kyle and [Lexi] did the same, too.”

Cooke also spoke out this week after posing with Amanda at the "In the City" premiere, saying on Instagram Stories, “With all due respect, we’re all adults here and we all showed up to a premiere party. And, yes, Amanda did not want to come, and I convinced her to come and we took a photo together.”

As for how Cooke is doing, Denver said, “What I love about Kyle is he is emotional but he's also very strong person. So, you know, he is trying to keep it together and be supportive towards his wife despite… a tough situation for him as well.”

Lexi felt the same. "I think it shows just how much like how good of a person he is that he's still, you know, fighting for Amanda and, like, trying to defend her or just make sure that she's okay. And I think that really speaks volumes to who he is.”

Lexi also dished on the show “In the City,” saying, “We just have so many different things going on in all of our lives and there's a lot of transitions and… scary things... It's going to be really exciting for people to see what's going on in our lives.”

Andrea shared, “It's more about everyday life… There’s going to be some drama ‘In the City' as well, but I feel like it's more like fast-paced New York City. The group of friends is a great group."

Andrea and Lexi also talked about their plans to start a family.

Denver said, “Children is definitely like a big topic, is something that we really want, but of course you got to be on the same page about timing and everything.”

Sundin added, “We always knew that we wanted to have children. It's just about when… where.”

Would they ever want to move to Italy, where Andrea is from, and raise children there?

Lexi said, "I think maybe one day I could see myself there, but for now, our lives are here and we have so much going on… It's something that I'm definitely open to.”