'Star Wars’ Voice Actor Tom Kane Dies at 64

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“Star Wars” voice actor Tom Kane has died at the age of 64.

On Monday, Kane passed away at a Kansas City hospital after suffering complications from a 2020 stroke.

In a statement to NBC News, his rep Zachary McGinnis said, "From his unforgettable performances in 'Star Wars' to countless animated series, documentaries, and games, Tom brought wisdom, strength, humor, and heart to every role he touched. His voice became part of our lives, our memories, and the stories we carry with us.”

According to McGinnis, Kane was a "legendary voice actor whose work shaped the childhoods and imaginations of millions around the world.”

Aside from “Star Wars,” Kane also voiced Professor Utonium on "The Powerpuff Girls.”

Outside of his voice work, McGinnis described Kane as an "an extraordinary man” and a devoted husband to wife Cindy Roberts and his nine children.