Sacha Baron Cohen & Rosamund Pike Talk Battle of the Sexes in ‘Ladies First' (Exclusive)

Joe Maher/Getty Images for Netflix

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike are dishing on “Ladies First,” their new comedy about a male chauvinist who is transported to a matriarchal society and faces a formidable female version of himself.

“Extra” spoke with Sacha, who had to undergo a physical transformation to be more attractive in the flipped world.

Cohen noted, “Basically, my character realizes he can’t be heard in this company and progress unless he’s attractive.”

The 54-year-old dad of three had to get it right and tight!

He joked, “Rosamund had to wait for me, doing push-ups and you hear me slurping protein shakes and all of that kind of stuff, just so I could change it up.”

Rosamund said she was drawn to her character, noting, “I love a boss, having women behave just like the worst, most misogynistic men."

Channeling her character, Rosamund even showed us some of her best “man-spreading."

She quipped, "It’s about owning and believing in your right to be somewhere. It’s just knowing, in your core, that you’re the most important person in the room… I can take as much space as I want.”

According to Cohen, the movie sends a clear message, saying, “The idea is that, you know, a woman and a man will watch it and the woman will go, ‘See?,' and the man goes, ‘Oh. I get it now.’"