Princess Diana’s Brother Charles Spencer Marries for the 4th Time

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Charles Spencer, younger brother of the late Princess Diana, just wed for the fourth time.

Charles, 61, and archaeologist and podcast co-host Professor Cat Jarman, 43, tied the knot in Arizona on Friday.

Jarman stunned in a light blue wedding dress, while the 9th Earl Spencer looked dapper in a dark suit and blue shirt.

Sedona’s famous Cathedral Rock made for a stunning background in their wedding photos, seen here.

They shared in a joint statement to People, “We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection. Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter and we share a passion for life.”

According to the magazine, Jarman met Charles, an author himself, when she asked him to review her 2021 book “River Kings.”

They went on to work together on archaeological digs and a podcast, confirming their relationship in October 2024.

Spencer announced his split from third wife Karen in June 2024. The exes, who were married from 2011 until their divorce in 2025, share daughter Charlotte Diana, 13.

Charles was previously married to Victoria Lockwood from 1989 to 1997, and they share four children. After their split he was married to Caroline Hutton from 2001 to 2007. They have two children together.