Paul Rudd on Pulling Nick Jonas into ‘Avengers’ World: 'Talk to Downey' (Exclusive)

David Cleary/Lionsgate

Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are dishing on their new musical-comedy drama “Power Ballad.”

“Extra” spoke with the two about the movie, in which Paul plays Rick, a wedding singer who bonds with Jonas’ Danny, a fading boy-band star — until Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into the hit that reignites his career.

Paul spoke about having to perform in front of the Nick, who he says was "very sweet to me,” while Nick raved that Paul “blew me away.”

Rudd recalled their first scene together “where we’re really getting to know each other,” saying, “It could be a really, kind of, stressful environment and scene to kind of start off. It was really easy to do, in large part to him.”

Jonas weighed in on their first scene, saying, “That scene itself allowed us to just have fun and kind of mess around."

Nick also raved about Paul, saying, “Obviously, I know he’s an incredible actor and one of the best, but to see him just jump into the music stuff with such ease was incredible.”

Paul encouraged Nick to improv for the film.

Along with calling it a “dream come to true to work alongside Paul,” Nick shared, “The improv stuff was kind of natural for both of us because, you know, it was just an easy low-key environment on set.”

Paul added, “There were certain sections, where I think it actually called for improvisation. You don’t want to just improv stuff. The script was pretty rock solid, but when you’re kind of creating something or coming up with something and bouncing off of each other a little bit, if you’re being hit by inspiration, it’s nice that there’s something organic happening and maybe some back and forth that isn’t planned."

Could the guys take their act on the road in real life?

They both jokingly answered, “Probably.”

Paul quipped, “It’s a little tricky with our schedules, but I’m now the bonus Jonas and I can’t wait to get out on the road."

Plus, “Extra" had to ask Paul if he might pull Nick into the “Avengers” world.

Paul answered, “I have so little pull when it comes to those kind of decisions. Talk to [Robert] Downey [Jr.], he’ll get you in."