Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Are Getting ‘Serious’ Since Hawaii Trip (Report)

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s relationship is getting serious.

A source tells Page Six that a recent trip to Hawaii brought the stars closer. See a pic of the pair below from TMZ.

“Kendall really didn’t expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything,” the source explained. “They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger. It’s becoming a lot more serious than she expected.”

TMZ

The insider said the model is “really happy right now and loves how easy things feel,” noting "her friends and family can see how much she likes him.”

It helps that Kendall and Jacob and spend time with her younger sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. The four stars were just spotted on a double date in L.A.

“It’s been really fun for her and Kylie being able to hang out with guys who genuinely get along and fit naturally into their lives, because they honestly haven’t really had that in a long time,” the source said.

“Jacob’s just a really good guy,” the insider added. “He’s super respectful and easy to be around, and it’s becoming a lot more serious than she expected.”

Kendall and Jacob’s reps did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

The paper adds that Jenner and Elordi have known each other for years, but started dating a couple months ago.

Kendall was previously linked to Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, Blake Griffin and Harry Styles.