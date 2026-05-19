Ciara Miller & Kyle Cooke React to Amanda Batula & West Wilson’s Romance in ‘Summer House’ Reunion Teaser Clip!

Kareem Black/Bravo

Check out a sneak peek of the “Summer House” Season 10 reunion episode!

The teaser centers on Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s relationship, which made headlines in March.

In the clip, Amanda’s ex Kyle Cooke reacted to the news, saying, “I don’t know what Amanda and West can say to, like, recover.”

The sneak peek featured a clip of Amanda and West kissing!

During the reunion, Andy Cohen asked Amanda and West if they were in love. He responded, “This isn’t, like, a sex scandal. It is, like, hanging out.”

Jesse Solomon chimed in, saying, “Why continue to lie?”

At one point, Solomon broke down in tears, telling West, “I feel like I’m losing a brother. I mean, I hope you can improve and prove us wrong, but it doesn’t look good.”

Kyle added, “I thought I knew you, man. I’ve been going back and forth between feeling concerned and betrayed.”

Amanda tried to defend herself, saying, “And no one in this world has ever been in a situation like this before?”

Several cast members responded, “No!”

Ciara Miller, who was close friends with Amanda and dated West in the past, said, “Over the past six years, I’ve been your f**king champion. I couldn’t fathom that I would be sitting here, pissed that you’re f**king my ex.”

“He wants to embarrass me. He wants to get his last little word,” Ciara insisted. “I hope it works because he’s with you to spite me.”

Amid all the tension, Amanda said while holding back tears, “I think I need to take a break for a second.”

Ciara told West, “You should go after your girl.”

Lindsay Hubbard yelled at West, saying, “Get up and go after her, West! Be a f**king man!”

West doesn’t move at all!