Baylen Dupree Talks ‘Magical’ Wedding to Colin — Queso Fountain, Dogs & More! (Exclusive)

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Baylen Dupree visited “Extra” ahead of the season premiere of “Baylen Out Loud.”

She teased what’s in store for the new season, which will see her and Colin Dooley tie the knot!

Baylen described her big day, saying, “Of course, we had a queso fountain. Of course, my dogs are in the wedding. It was a magical day.”

She had lots of colors, too, saying, "It was a big rainbow sherbet fairy-tale wedding. Like it was just great. All my bridesmaids were in different colors. Five of them were in different colors and the other two were in florals. So, we definitely had a good mix.”

It was nerve-racking too. “I almost puked before I walked down the aisle, so I was really nervous,” she said. "So, the only thing I was focused on was looking at [Colin]… I was really, really nervous to do our vows in front of people… Like, at the rehearsal dinner, I went to my wedding planner afterwards. I was like, ‘This is awkward’… I’m like, ‘What do I look at?’ And they're like, ‘Just look at the one person you're marrying.’ And I'm like, ‘Okay, that makes more sense.’ So, I was definitely more nervous during the rehearsal dinner than I was for the actual ceremony.”

Baylen also shares that this is her most vulnerable season yet, as she goes on a GLP-1 journey and deals with endometriosis.

Dupree explained, "I gained about 28 lbs., 30 lbs. being on a medication that really, really stabilizes me and helps me, but unfortunately causes weight gain to the point where I can't lose it. So, you'll also see me go on a GLP-1 journey as well. So, that's also really

interesting because there is a little bit of problems with drinking on the bachelor-bachelorette trip and mixing a GLP-1 together. So, that's fun to watch."

As for endometriosis, Baylen shared, "You're able to follow a little bit of extra piece of my medical journey through discovering about endometriosis and the struggles with that and children and things down that area."

Plus, are kids in the plans for Baylen and new hubby Colin?

"We've had multiple conversations definitely after getting married and kind of realizing like we do want kids, but where we're at right now in our lives just really isn't where I want to be to have kids."

Speaking about her vulnerabilities, she shared, "I would definitely say this is the most vulnerable season yet. You get to come into a doctor's office with me and experience kind of the stress of endometriosis and… wondering kind of if we're going to be able to have kids… I was very, very vulnerable with sharing our wedding. I was very vulnerable in a lot of different aspects through this season. I would say this one is definitely the most vulnerable I've ever been."