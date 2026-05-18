Why Nicolas Cage Wanted to Do First TV Show with ‘Spider-Noir’ (Exclusive)

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Nicolas Cage is dishing on his new series “Spider-Noir.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Nic about wanting to do something new by combining an old-style 1930s film performance and mashing it up with Spider-Man.

He said, “I wanted to do something fresh and I had this vision in my imagination… This is one of the first times that my imagination manifested in a way that was exactly as I had hoped… put those two rocks together and get a spark and try to create something new.

“I designed my performance to fit in the black-and-white format. I wanted to transport you to an old-world 1930s style of acting,” Cage noted.

With the series, Cage wanted to explore the “actual arachnid DNA” of Spider-Man. He explained, “What would that do to someone’s physiology and their psychology? Let’s see if it would change the way he moves or the way he thinks.”

This is Cage’s first television series, and he reflected on striving to always stay interested and learn more.

He admitted, “The older you get, the harder it is to stay interested.”

Cage still sees himself as a student, saying, “What can I do to learn? Where can I go next? I got to a point after ‘Dream Scenario’ where I was just like, you know, ‘I think I’ve said everything I’ve had to say with cinema. I don’t know what else to do.’”

Did Nic ever consider retirement?

He answered, “I was thinking along those lines after ‘Dream Scenario’ because I didn’t know what else I could do with cinema. Then I did think, ‘Okay, maybe I’ll keep acting because I have to, out of necessity, which you know, necessity is the mother of invention. I thought, all right, let’s try something else.”

Nic has mostly done movies for the past four decades and came to the realization that he wanted to “try television” since “I’ve never done it.”

He added, “I have great respect for any actor that carries a season of television. It’s harder than movies because it’s a different dynamic. It’s a different process.”

Cage seems to be considering Broadway, too, saying, “You never say never. Maybe. I’m open.”