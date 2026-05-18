Shania Twain Is ‘Really Proud’ of Taylor Swift’s Musical Risk-Taking (Exclusive)

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ACM Awards host Shania Twain chatted with “Extra’s” Alecia Davis on the red carpet in Las Vegas.

She said she was feeling great and excited for the nominees, telling Davis, “It's just a very special time for country music, so I'm glad to be part of it and this new whole phase of fresh air that’s blowing in and the artists are just so dynamic."

Shania spoke about women leading the way in nominations and being a trailblazer.

She explained, "I do believe that we inspire each other and we influence each other. And it's a huge compliment for me to know that that is the case with some artists that they have looked up to me.”

Twain went on, "It's been a difficult trailblazing time… But you know, my new album 'Little Miss Twain,’ is all about that journey, that trail, that very long path from where I started, you know, as a little girl to ending up in Nashville."

She also reacted to Taylor Swift crediting her for paving the way for her to cross genres.