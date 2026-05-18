Pete Davidson’s Ex, Elsie Hewitt, Says She’s Solo Parenting Their Daughter

It was recently reported that Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt called it quits, five months after welcoming their daughter Scottie Rose.

Over the weekend, Elsie took to TikTok to claim that she is taking care of their daughter solo.

Sounding off on recent paparazzi photos of herself looking casual, she said, "That's not what I'm thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I'm doing it on my own, which is hard.”

Elsie also took to Instagram to ask for some help.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, "I'm currently trying to find an assistant/ mother's helper / nanny type / basically [a] right hand person.”

Elsie added, "Apply here if qualified & serious. Only looking @ responses with resumes.”

In response to Elsie’s latest posts, a source close to Pete told People magazine, "Pete has made himself extremely available and has provided full financial support. Pete is actually covering all Scottie costs and more.”

The insider added, "He is hoping Elsie has good health and success for the sake of their daughter.”

Amid the split, another source claimed, "They're not getting along right now. They were already struggling a bit while Elsie was pregnant. Things just happened so quickly between them, and they didn't know each other very well.”

The two were linked in March 2025 and nine months later, they welcomed Scottie.

In July, “Extra” spoke with Pete at the L.A. premiere of “The Pickup,” where he discussed his impending fatherhood.