Pedro Pascal Says It's 'Surreal' & 'Emotional' Being in 'Mandalorian and Grogu' (Exclusive)

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Pedro Pascal sat down with “Extra” about bringing “The Mandalorian and Grogu” to theaters.

He recalled "My first experience with 'Star Wars' as early as I can remember in life was seeing it on the big screen, so that is surreal and emotional for me, because I would love for a whole new generation of audience goers to have the kind of memories that I have going to see an action-adventure 'Star Wars' movie on a big screen."

Pedro also teased what fans can expect, saying, "If you love movies, know that Jon Favreau not only loves 'Star Wars,' but loves movies… and he has put all of that love into this. One of my favorite things is how 'Star Wars' it is, how 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' it is, how ‘Gladiator’ it is.”

He even drew comparisons to "Apocalypse Now,” but insisted “The Mandalorian and Grogu” is much more child friendly.

Pascal also opened up about filming some of his scenes in water.

"I'll tell you, it's a lot easier to float around in the suit than it is to walk around on dry land in it,” he said. "I love the water and that's just Jon being his brilliant self… and Jon knows that that I'm comfortable in the water, so he just put two and two together."

Plus, since Pedro co-stars with Sigourney Weaver, we had to ask his Mount Rushmore of Sigourney movies!

"'Aliens,’ 'Gorillas in the Mist,’ 'The Year of Living Dangerously’… the last spot has to fight it out on their own… ‘Ghostbusters,' 'Working Girl,' ‘Avatar,’ 'The Ice Storm,' they all just have to duke it out in the arena."