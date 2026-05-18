Nate Bargatze on His Wife Being ‘Man of the House’ & Girl Dad Struggles (Exclusive)

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Nate Bargatze and Mandy Moore are dishing on their new comedy “The Breadwinner."

“Extra” spoke with Nate and Mandy as they were making some banana bread.

Their new comedy is about a man who becomes a stay-at-home dad when a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity takes his wife on a prolonged business trip.

In real-life, Nate has joked about how his wife is the “man of the house” and very handy.

He said, “Your typical roles can be very reversed. Whenever anybody comes to fix anything at our house, they come talk to me and I’m like, ‘I don’t even know why you’re here.’ I’m like, ‘I got to go get my wife.’ She’s the one that deals with all that."

Their life together inspired his stand-up, which then led to his movie.

Mandy shared that she’s the schedule keeper in her home.

She revealed, “We do have a big sort of like digital calendar in the kitchen that has, like, everybody’s different activities and what I’m doing and what my husband’s doing and when we’re gone and who’s picking up who from school.”

“I like being able to see something clearly and knowing, like, what the objective of the day is and I love a laundry list and being able to, like, physically check things off,” Moore added.

Mandy acknowledged that her and her husband do things “differently," but she noted, “I try to reserve my judgment, like, if it gets handled, it could get handled his way."

They also talked about parenting boys versus girls.

Being a boy himself, Nate said, “I think boys, you get more, kind of just, like, straight up, what it is, what’s happening is what’s happening.”

Nate is a girl dad to a 13-year-old. He commented, “You got to kind of read between the lines a little more, so... I’m just like, ‘Just don’t let them do that,’ if she’s upset and I’m learning from my wife that maybe you let her vent.”

“Sometimes, it’s a little more complicated and I’m learning that nuance,” Nate emphasized.

Mandy chimed in, “They say you pay your taxes early with boys and later with girls."