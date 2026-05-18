Lainey Wilson & Duck Hodges Share 'Really Special' Part of Wedding (Exclusive)

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Newlyweds Lainey Wilson and Devlin “Duck” Hodges chatted with “Extra’s” Alecia Davis at the 2026 ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

Lainey shared that the most memorable part of their wedding was "the first time that we actually got to see each other — that was really special.”

They also loved "having our family and friends there and it was a party.”

Wilson added, “When we left the wedding, we were in the back of the truck thinking, like, ‘People are going to be talking about this wedding forever.’ We had that much fun. We were hyping ourselves up.”

Duck said Lainey looked “unbelievable,” and shared another special aspect about their big day.

Hodges explained, "I told her after the wedding, it was so cool because I felt like all night me and her were just together in our own little world. And yes, we saw all of our friends and family, but we really made the night about me and her and it was great.”

Lainey insisted the day was “perfect.”

Dishing on her Oscar de la Renta wedding dress, she said, “My stylist, she also helped. We found things that I felt inspired by and they sent us a bunch of different mockups and we narrowed it down. And I went for a muslin fitting not long ago, a couple months ago, and then finally got to try it on like three weeks ago. So, it was a quick turnaround, but it was incredible.”

The stars also revealed they were on the “back end” of their honeymoon.

Wilson shared, "We went to Sedona for a few days. We got some sun and we said, 'Let's finish it up in Vegas, baby.’"

They’ve already received some fun marriage advice.

Lainey said Luke Bryan teased, "You don't want none from me.”

She laughed as she revealed her songwriting buddy Shane Minor told them, "If you're gonna fight, make sure you're naked."

As for the ACM Awards, Lainey gushed over host Shania Twain.

She confessed, "I used to put on my leopard print. I used to pretend to be Shania Twain. It's wild that that I'm getting to like share the stage with her. I mean, it's just crazy. I used to jump on the bed singing her songs just dreaming about being Shania Twain. And there's only one.”