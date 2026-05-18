Josh Duhamel Welcomes Baby #3

Instagram

Josh Duhamel is a dad again!

Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.

Over the weekend, the couple shared on Instagram, "Rocca de Leon Duhamel. Our baby girl is here 🤍🕊️."

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Their little girl is joining their son Shepherd, 2. Duhamel is also the father of son Axl, 12, with his ex-wife Fergie.

In response to the post, Fergie commented, "🎀🎀💗💗."

Last month, “Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Duhamel, who discussed becoming a girl dad for the first time.

While promoting his movie “Preschool,” he gushed, "I cannot wait to meet her. And I think there’s something about dads and their little girls. It’s different, you know?”

Duhamel is raising his kids mostly in North Dakota.