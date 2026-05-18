Celebrity News May 18, 2026
Josh Duhamel Welcomes Baby #3
Josh Duhamel is a dad again!
Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.
Over the weekend, the couple shared on Instagram, "Rocca de Leon Duhamel. Our baby girl is here 🤍🕊️."
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Their little girl is joining their son Shepherd, 2. Duhamel is also the father of son Axl, 12, with his ex-wife Fergie.
In response to the post, Fergie commented, "🎀🎀💗💗."
Last month, “Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Duhamel, who discussed becoming a girl dad for the first time.
While promoting his movie “Preschool,” he gushed, "I cannot wait to meet her. And I think there’s something about dads and their little girls. It’s different, you know?”
Josh Duhamel on Becoming a Girl Dad: ‘I Cannot Wait to Meet Her’ (Exclusive)View Story
Duhamel is raising his kids mostly in North Dakota.
He noted, “It’s great for the kids because they get a taste of L.A. and all the things that has to offer, and then you send them out there in the woods and they’re just exploring, they’re swimming, they’re jet skiing. It’s a pretty special place.”