John Stamos Shares Last Pic with Bob Saget on Late Actor’s 70th Birthday

Instagram

John Stamos paid tribute to his “Full House” co-star Bob Saget on what would have been the late actor’s 70th birthday.

In an Instagram post he wrote, "We used to throw each other great birthday parties. Your 70th today would’ve been epic! I miss you and love you.”

He shared a carousel of photos and videos of Saget, who died in January 2022.

Instagram

The final image was labeled “last pic” and featured Bob with his widow Kelly Rizzo and John with his wife Caitlin McHugh posing in front of an ocean view at sunset.

John also shared memories of Saget singing with a guitar player, the actor bowling in a bathrobe, the John and Bob performing together onstage and different times.

Instagram

Stamos and Saget’s co-star Candace Cameron Bure dropped three heart emojis in the comments.

Two years after Bob died, John shared his grief on Instagram, writing, “As time moves on, that sharp pain I felt at the beginning... it's become a part of me. It doesn't feel as overwhelming as it did in the first year. Maybe I've just gotten used to it, and I'm not sure how I feel about that.”

He continued, “I miss him. A lot. Every day. But I'm also grateful for the time we had, for the laughs, for the friendship. He was one of a kind, and I was lucky to call him my friend."

“Extra” also spoke with John in 2022, following Bob’s death. At the time, he said that losing Saget had inspired a storyline on his show “Big Shot.”

Stamos also shared that his friend Bob Saget’s death inspired a storyline on the show.