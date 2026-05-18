Brooke Shields Dishes on Mysterious & Funny New Series ‘You’re Killing Me’ (Exclusive)

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Brooke Shields has lived her life in the Hollywood spotlight for more than five decades. From child star on the big screen to runway icon, sitcom star, and model mom, Brooke is going strong at 60.

The actress has no desire to put showbiz in her rearview and slow down or quit. She tells “Extra,” “It still excites me and I still love it.”

Now, Brooke has a brand-new murder mystery series co-starring Amalia Williamson called “You're Killing Me.”

Airing now on Acorn TV, Brooke stars as a best-selling author who teams up with a young true crime podcaster to solve murders in their small New England town with a little help from a local detective played by Tom Cavanagh.

Brooke told us, “We are forced to come together and solve these mysteries.” Surprisingly, “In a sleepy little town in Maine, there's a dead body every week.”

What can fans expect from the show? She said it is “in the mystery genre, but it is very comedic.”