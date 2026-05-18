'90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life': Liz & Alec Are Engaged!

@funframesphotobooth / McKenzie Wilson

Liz Woods, from “90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life,” is getting married!

She announced on Instagram via “90 Day Fiancé,” writing, “After all the laughs, adventures, late nights, and memories together, we finally get forever! Alec and I are so excited for this next chapter.”

The account also shared a carousel of loved-up photos of Liz and Alec by McKenzie Wilson of @funframesphotobooth, as Liz showed off her engagement ring.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

People magazine reports the ring is by Presley & Co. Fine Jewelers.

Woods told the magazine, "I couldn’t imagine a more beautiful custom ring from Alec. Every detail was so thoughtful and timeless — they made this moment even more meaningful."

Alec added, "We took weeks to design and I chose a radiant cut because it reminded me of Liz, full of light, impossible to ignore, and more beautiful the closer you get to her.”

Liz will share the news on Part 1 of the "Tell All” tonight at 8 p.m. on TLC.

In a clip obtained by People, host Ross Mathews asks Liz why her left hand is so heavy.

She tells him, "I have this beautiful, 4-carat ring,” as she flashes her new bling and confirms she’s engaged to Alec.