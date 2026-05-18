‘90 Day Fiancé’ Couple Emily Bieberly & Kobe Blaise Welcome Baby #4

Ashley Rachelle Photography

“90 Day Fiancé” couple Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise are now parents of four!

Last week, the couple welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy who they named Rocky.

Emily wrote on Instagram, “Kobe and I are so excited to welcome our sweet baby boy to our family. We still can’t believe we’re officially a family of six.

“This little man definitely made me work to get him here, but I would do it all over again and again and again. Having children with your true soulmate is one of the greatest blessings in the world, and there’s truly nothing else like it,” Emily added.

The couple opted to be surprised about the baby’s gender, but she thought they were having a girl, so she “didn’t even have any boy names picked out.”

Ashley Rachelle Photography

After two days with their sons, they went with Rocky, saying, “It fits him so perfectly already.”

Rocky joins siblings Koban, Scarlett, and Atem.

Emily ended her post, writing, “Thank you all so much for the love, prayers, and support throughout this journey. We can’t wait to share our newest little addition with you all.”

They announced they were expecting in November.

At the time, Emily told People magazine, “What’s one more? My mom always said that any children after three are a piece of cake! From the very first day Kobe and I met, we talked about our shared dream of having a big family. He told me he wanted to beat his dad’s record of 10 kids, and I laughed and said we should meet in the middle at five."

In 2022, Emily and Kobe tied the knot after meeting in China.