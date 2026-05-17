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"Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper will soon be a mommy — she announced she and husband Matt Kaplan are pregnant with their first child!

In a post that went live Sunday, Alex appears cradling her bare bump while seated on Matt's lap.

Her caption? "Our family 🤍."

People magazine reports that a source has disclosed rumors of tension in their marriage are untrue. "They're so excited about this new chapter. They've tried to hold out as long as they could before announcing," the source added.

Cooper, 31, wed Kaplan, the producer of "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," in April 2024 in Mexico. At the time, she told Vogue it was "everything we wanted it to be."