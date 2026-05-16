Celebrity News May 16, 2026
Megan Fox Turns 40 with a Steamy Shoot & Provocative Message
Megan Fox turned 40 Saturday with a blaze of glory — and some of her trademark provocative messaging!
Posting five revealing photos of herself and a video from a new shoot, most of which show her holding a lighted match between her lips, she wrote, "I desire the things which will destroy me in the end."
The birthday post had racked up nearly three million likes in less than a day.
Fox is turning the big 4-0 without Machine Gun Kelly — they are on the outs after she blocked him on social media.