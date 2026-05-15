‘The Pitt’s’ Noah Wyle Takes on the Internet’s Burning Questions

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"The Pitt” week on “A Lot More” continues with Noah Wyle (Dr. Robby), who joined host Jonathon Buckley.

In the episode, Wyle takes on the internet’s burning questions, sharing his thoughts on Baby Jane Doe’s future, breaking this news: "I don't think she is going to go home with Robby, everybody, I don't think that would be good for either one of them. However, I do think she will be placed in a good home and I do believe our staff will keep tabs on her.”

Will there be any cut scenes from Season 2 released?

Noah dished, "There are a lot of cut scenes. We shoot 80-page scripts… For a 47-minute show… we overshoot so we can trim it down to the storylines that we like… So, there is some good stuff on the edit floor.”

Fans also wanted to know if Duke survives the surgery.

Wyle answered, "I like to think Duke survives the surgery... I think that would be a rough one for Robby to lose in his absence, but all that stuff is being discussed in the writer room currently.”

As for cameos in Season 3, he said, "At the beginning of every season there is a call sheet, and I'm number one on the call sheet... We have so many actors that come on the show… When my wife worked, I was number one and she was like 362. I was like nobody is going to accuse us of nepotism when you had to wait 362 other parts to audition for this one.”

He went on, "She is a phenomenal actress. We met 15 years ago when I saw her in a musical, she just took my breath away and has dedicated the last 10 years to raising our daughter and has only recently wanted to get back into the game and scratch that gift itch, so this was a wonderful building block.”

Smiling, he said, "She isn't usually that yellow," sharing how his daughter felt about Mom working!

"She hated her mother going to work,” he revealed. “She was like, ‘You're my mom, that's what Dad does…' She will get used to it."

Noah also reflected on the show’s success and his own career journey, including receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He shared a full-circle moment from his early days walking Hollywood Boulevard, saying, “There was an actor named Noah Beery Jr., whose star I used to put my foot over his last name and look at just the first name and think, ‘Maybe one day.’"

Noah also opened up about achieving fame early with “E.R.” and navigating the industry’s highs and lows, including his most vulnerable periods during the pandemic and strikes. He discussed finding validation beyond “external” success and the importance of staying “proactive” and “self-generating” through writing and directing.

Turning to “The Pitt,” Noah broke down his portrayal of Dr. Robby and what he believes resonates most with audiences — the show’s “humanism” and its focus on people who make a real difference in others’ lives. He also revealed the reasoning behind some of the show’s standout moments, including why Robby chose not to wear a helmet in the premiere of Season 2.