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Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have reportedly called it quits.

The two have been the subject of split rumors as of late, just months after welcoming their daughter Scottie Rose.

Weeks after TMZ reported that they were going through a rough patch, a source told People magazine that they have indeed ended their relationship.

Despite the rumored breakup, the source added, "Pete and Elsie are working on things. They want one another to succeed and be happy.”

"There have been points where they've split and have gotten back together,” the insider noted.

In April, another source revealed that Pete and Elsie were having “issues,” but “trying to figure things out tighter.”

The insider explained, "They're adjusting to parenthood and working through the process.”

Pete and Elsie welcomed Scottie in December.

Over a year ago, Pete and Elsie made it Instagram official in a cute Instagram video.

In the video posted on Elsie’s Instagram Stories, the Nickelodeon show “Rugrats” is playing on a small TV, then Pete walks through the door in a white bathrobe.

In July, “Extra” spoke with Pete at the L.A. premiere of “The Pickup,” where he discussed his impending fatherhood.