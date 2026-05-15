Celebrity News May 15, 2026
‘Jersey Shore’s’ Angelina Pivarnick Announces Pregnancy
Angelina Pivarnick is having a baby!
Her pregnancy was revealed on Thursday’s episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”
Pivarnick, who has shared her fertility journey on the show, took a pregnancy test on this week’s episode.
When it came back positive, she shared, “I did not think I was able to get pregnant but wow, I'm… pregnant.”
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“This could be a great thing," she said. "This could be my fairy tale, my path, my baby.”
Angelina called the baby’s father later in the show and said, “So, I have some news for you. I am officially, definitely pregnant — we're having a baby!”
After the episode, Pivarnick confirmed on X, "I’m pregnant !!!!”
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Earlier this season, Angelina shared that she was trying to get pregnant and had a vial of sperm in the refrigerator, joking that she was sleeping with “multiple” men.
At one point, castmate Vinny Guadagnino joked he would be a donor. After Thursday’s episode, however, Vinny confirmed the baby is “not mine.”
Angelina was previously engaged to Vinny Tortorella, but they split in January 2025. Before that, she was married to Chris Larangeira from 2019 to 2022.