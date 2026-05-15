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Angelina Pivarnick is having a baby!

Her pregnancy was revealed on Thursday’s episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

Pivarnick, who has shared her fertility journey on the show, took a pregnancy test on this week’s episode.

When it came back positive, she shared, “I did not think I was able to get pregnant but wow, I'm… pregnant.”

“This could be a great thing," she said. "This could be my fairy tale, my path, my baby.”

Angelina called the baby’s father later in the show and said, “So, I have some news for you. I am officially, definitely pregnant — we're having a baby!”

After the episode, Pivarnick confirmed on X, "I’m pregnant !!!!”

Earlier this season, Angelina shared that she was trying to get pregnant and had a vial of sperm in the refrigerator, joking that she was sleeping with “multiple” men.

At one point, castmate Vinny Guadagnino joked he would be a donor. After Thursday’s episode, however, Vinny confirmed the baby is “not mine.”