Jennifer Hudson Brings Her Spirit Tunnel to Families at Ronald McDonald House®

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson spreads joy every weekday on her hit talk show, and now she’s helping to bring her world-famous viral sensation, “The Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel" to families at Ronald McDonald House!

Jennifer is sharing that joy with help from Jules and Jevon McBride, who found support, accommodations, and a community of care at Ronald McDonald House after their daughter Juliana was born prematurely with cerebral palsy and other health issues.

They explained, “Our daughter Juliana was born at 25 weeks after we were hit in a head on collision. She has been determined from such a young age to do so much and she is surpassing so many milestones. It’s just amazing to see her strength and determination every day.”

Ronald McDonald House was there to support the McBrides like the organization has done for millions of families with children who are ill or injured by providing them with resources, services, and accommodations they need at no cost… so parents like Jules and Jevon can focus on what is most important in their toughest times… caring for their children.

Now, the McBrides are helping other families too. They shared, “We are thrilled to be the 2026 Ronald McDonald House global spokesfamily. We are the first ever and just to help other families who have ill or injured children be able to be close to their kids and just to make a difference in the lives of others.”

They added, “We just felt like we always had that warmth and somebody to talk to on the lowest days and we felt hope. We felt that we were going to come out on the other side of this in a good way.”

Jennifer partnered with Ronald McDonald House to help the McBrides surprise other families and do the world-famous Spirit Tunnel at a local Ronald McDonald House.

The McBrides shared, “We love watching the Spirit Tunnel, so it is a thrill to be a part of it, and we are over the moon right now."

Hudson added, “The way they’ve handled such difficult times with such love and grace and prevail and overcome it is so inspiring. We are very happy to have them here at the happy place.”

If you would like to donate to help Ronald McDonald House reach its goal of doubling the number of families served by 2030 and change the lives of millions of families around the world, visit www.ronaldmcdonaldhouse.org/donate/mcbridefamily .