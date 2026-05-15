Jack McBrayer Dishes on Wildest Home on ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Season 3 (Exclusive)

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Jack McBrayer has seen some wild houses as the host of “Zillow Gone Wild.”

“Extra” spoke with Jack, who dished on homes that caught his eye in Season 3.

He revealed, “[I] go to Jasper, Arkansas to see this lovely couple who bought a cave and they just built a house in a cave. Didn’t have a toilet.”

He went on, "Multiple houses in Season 3, no toilet.”

This season, he’s seen several outside the box homes after touring 41 of them!

He shared, “These houses are currently on Zillow on the market, to be sold or have recently been on Zillow and then purchased by the current house owner.”

In real-life, Jack is more a traditionalist.

He explained, "I think I have a more traditional sensibility. My house that I have right now, it’s not the wildest… in general, I need peace and clean and calm.”