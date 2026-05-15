Harvey Weinstein’s Latest NY Rape Trial Ends with Deadlocked Jury

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A judge just declared a mistrial in Harvey Weinstein’s third New York rape trial, Deadline reports.

The disgraced producer, who has always maintained his innocence, was on trial for the rape of Jessica Mann. The jury, however, could not reach a verdict and deadlocked.

This was the third time the case has gone to trial. According to Deadline, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has a month to decide if they will prosecute the case a fourth time.

DA Alvin Bragg’s team told Deadline, "We will consider our next steps in consultation with Ms. Mann, and in consideration of Harvey Weinstein’s pending sentencing following last year’s trial conviction for forcibly sexually assaulting Miriam Haley.”

Weinstein’s team told Deadline in a statement, “The defense team of Marc Agnifilo, Teny Geragos, and Jacob Kaplan put on a powerful case. After hearing the evidence multiple times and seeing two juries unable to reach unanimity, it’s clear there is significant reasonable doubt here.” They added: “The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office should stop retrying the same case and focus its time and resources on the actual violent crime, chaos, and public safety issues impacting New Yorkers every day.”

Weinstein was convicted of raping Mann in 2020, but the decision was overturned. A retrial ended in a mixed verdict. In June 2025, a jury found Weinstein guilty of a first-degree criminal sexual act against another woman named Miriam Haley. At the same trial, he was not found guilty of the same crime against Kaja Sokola, and the jury was not able to reach a decision on Mann.

In December 2022, Harvey was convicted of rape in Los Angeles.

At the time, Variety reported Weinstein was convicted on three charges of rape and sexual assault but was acquitted of one other charge. The jury was unable to reach an unanimous verdict on three other counts.